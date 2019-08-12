Pierce College to offer courses at Spanaway Lake High School this fall

In an effort to help more south Pierce County residents get started in college, Pierce College and the Bethel School District are expanding their partnership. Starting this fall, students and community members will have the opportunity to enroll in college courses offered on the Spanaway Lake High School campus.

Students can now work toward any certificate or degree path by enrolling in courses planned for this new site.

Four courses will be offered at Spanaway Lake High School this fall:

COLLG 110: College Success

ENGL& 101: English Composition 1

INFO 101: Research Essentials

MATH& 146: Introduction to Statistics

Pierce College at Spanaway courses will meet two days a week during the day. The schedule for these courses is conveniently aligned with the high school to provide maximum flexibility for students and community members who live nearby. Courses will be taught by Pierce College professors, with instruction, services and support provided in two portable classrooms on-site.

For current students who wish to enroll in Pierce College at Spanaway courses, please see the class schedule. When registering, choose Spanaway Lake High School in the Location drop-down menu, or select the item number of the “Spanaway Lake High School” course and section in which you’d like to enroll.

For more information about Pierce College at Spanaway, or our Graham-Kapowsin High School location, please visit our website.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.