Library Board to discuss WorkSource satellite sites and potential new libraries

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss WorkSource satellite sites, potential new library buildings in the cities of Lakewood and Sumner, the Key Center Pierce County Library, and other issues at the board’s monthly meeting at Key Center Pierce County Library, 8905 KPN NW, Lakebay, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 3:30 p.m.

At the August meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

WorkSource Satellite Sites. WorkSource Pierce recently awarded the Pierce County Library certification as WorkSource Connection Satellite sites. The certification furthers the Library System’s services for jobseekers and people working to improve their career skills. Through the Library System’s 18 full service libraries, job seekers can access online workforce development services, as well as free Microsoft technology certifications, WorkSource workshops and programs and more. Certification is a stamp of approval that shows the Pierce County Library has undergone rigorous training and is committed to a high level of service and performance.

Potential new libraries in Lakewood and Sumner. Thousands of people are talking with the Library System about potential expanded libraries in new locations in Lakewood and Sumner. The Library System is hearing from people at community events, in the libraries and online. Throughout the summer, the public is encouraged to take a print or online survey to help the Library System understand the public’s interest in new buildings. All three of the libraries have been well loved and well used. The Sumner Library is on land owned by the City of Sumner in a building co-owned by the city and the Library System. The building is aging and will close because it is in need of costly repairs. The Lakewood Library is dated, hard to maintain, and would require millions of dollars in upgrades. The Tillicum Library serves a neighborhood in Lakewood in a small, aging shared facility in poor physical condition. The public engagement activities continue through September, with a plan to provide recommendations for next steps to the Library’s Board of Trustees this fall.

Key Center Library. Staff from the Key Center Library will give the board an overview of the Key Center Library, which is a vibrant, central community hub. The library serves people from Wauna, Key Center, Vaughn, Home, Lakebay and Longbranch. Key Peninsula is a neighbor-helping-neighbor, close-knit community, with the library being a central gathering space and place for residents. In the summer months, staff distributes free sack lunches to children on Tuesdays and Fridays for the Food Backpacks 4 Kids program. The first library on the Key Peninsula was founded in 1894 and only women were allowed to use the library. The library served only women in response to a newly formed Horticultural Society that was for men only! Today, children, men and women are welcome at the Key Center Library. In 2018 people made 71,000 visits to the library and checked out 163,000 books, movies and other items.

More information and full board packet: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-08142019.pdf