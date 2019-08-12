Lakewood to host Public Hearing on vacating portion of 87th St SW.

RE: Request by Eastwood Development LLC to vacate a portion of 87th Street SW bounded between Durango Street SW and the Sound Transit Rail Line.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the request to vacate a portion of 87th Street SW described as follows:

A PORTION OF 87TH St SW, FORMERLY KNOWN AS I STREET PER THE REPLAT OF PRAIRIE PARK, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 3 OF PLATS AT PAGE(S) 75, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. ABUTTING LOTS 1, 32, 33 AND A PORTION OF LOT 31, BLOCK 13, AND LOT 8 AND A PORTION OF LOT 9, BLOCK 14, OF SAID REPLAT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID BLOCK 13; THENCE ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID BLOCK NORTH 88º45’42” WEST 237.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 01º14’18” EAST 60.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF AFORESAID BLOCK 14; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE NORTH 88º45’42” WEST 170.02 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID BLOCK 14; THENCE SOUTH 15º32’06” WEST 61.92 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF AFORESAID BLOCK 13; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE SOUTH 88º45’42” EAST 185.31 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

For further information about this matter, please contact Franc Sawatzki, Associate Civil Engineer, (253) 983-7787 FSawatzki@cityoflakewood.us.