JBLM conducts mortar and artillery training Aug. 13-16

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with 120 mm mortars and artillery from 6 a.m., Aug. 13, through 11:59 p.m., Aug. 16.
Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs here.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with 120 mm mortars and artillery from 6 a.m., Aug. 13, through 11:59 p.m., Aug. 16.
Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs here.
Leave a Reply