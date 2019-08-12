The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM conducts mortar and artillery training Aug. 13-16

By Leave a Comment

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with 120 mm mortars and artillery from 6 a.m., Aug. 13, through 11:59 p.m., Aug. 16.

Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *