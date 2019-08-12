Enjoy Midday Melodies in the Atrium in U.P.

Celebrate “Hump Day” by making your lunch hour more enjoyable with free music in the Civic Building Atrium every Wednesday during August.

Thanks to the efforts of UP for Arts, the nonprofit dedicated to supporting culture and arts in University Place, the atrium has a beautiful new grand piano. Talented artists will tickle its ivories beginning at noon on the following dates:

Aug. 14 – Lisa Donovan

Aug. 21 – Sunlight Duo

Aug. 28 – Jon Phillips and Osama Afifi

UP for Arts conducted a three-year “88 Keys” campaign to raise $20,000 to purchase the concert-quality piano, which now has a permanent home in the Civic Building. In addition to providing music for this special summer lunchtime music series, the piano will also be used for UP for Arts annual Spring and Fall Art & Concert Series. For more information on how you can attend and support events by UP for Arts, visit their website at www.UPforArts.org.