Construction in Hilltop and the Stadium District during the week of August 12

In Hilltop, crews will do stormwater work at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 13th Street as well as the intersection of MLK Jr. Way and S. 18th Street. The contractor continues to install Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th Street to S. 15th Street.

In the Dome District, the contractor continues to build the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility, and this work will involve closing one lane on E. 25th St. this week. In addition, the contractor will start staging equipment and storing materials in a laydown yard on property located at the north side of Puyallup Avenue and East K Street. The City of Tacoma owns this property and issued a permit for this use.