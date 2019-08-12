6th Annual National Drive Electric Steilacoom set for Sept. 7

The 6th Annual National Drive Electric Steilacoom festival is set for September 7, 2019 in downtown Steilacoom. The event will take place from 11 am to 3 pm.

“Last year we were the 5th largest event out of 330 events in the USA with 125 vehicles and 900 participants,” says Dick Muri, City Captain National Drive Electric Week Steilacoom.

Registering online helps anticipate logistical needs and to attract event vendors. Click here to register. And to stay up to date, following the group on Facebook.