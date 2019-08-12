A man accused of killing a Lakewood barbershop owner during a crime spree last week is being held in jail in lieu of $5 million bail.

Angel Manuel Martinez pleaded not guilty at arraignment Monday to first-degree aggravated murder in connection to the death of 57-year-old Pyong Sun Ryan at her business in the 9100 block of Highland Avenue Southwest.

He also pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, motor vehicle theft, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree assault for the rest of his alleged crime spree Thursday.

Source: $5 million bail set in Lakewood barbershop owner’s death | Tacoma News Tribune