Family Campout to take over Chambers Creek Regional Park, Aug. 17-18

Come pitch a tent and camp out at Chambers Creek Regional Park the weekend of Aug. 17-18 at Parks and Recreation’s 2nd annual Family Campout.

The fun-filled weekend, beginning Saturday afternoon and stretching into Sunday morning, includes an afternoon of beach combing, Lego building, rock art, family cheer, and lawn games.

Boss Mama’s Kitchen will serve a mouth-watering BBQ dinner, followed by a classic s’mores station. Once your belly’s full, the evening will be topped off by a special showing of Ralph Break’s the Internet (PG) on the jumbo screen in the Central Meadow. You’ll wake to a continental breakfast Sunday morning before wrap-up and departure.

So load up your family and friends for a day of the beach at your feet and evening under the stars. Remember to pack your tent (no campers or RVs), blankets, flashlights, lanterns – and get ready for a great time outdoors!

The event is $21 for ages 18 and up and $16 for kids 1-17. Children 0-11 months are free. You can register online or call 253-798-4141.

For more information about the Family Campout, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/FamilyCampout.