Construction brings overnight I-5 ramp closures at Thorne Lane

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building two new bridge structures spanning Interstate 5 at Thorne Lane have overnight ramp closures scheduled for the week of Aug. 12 to set barrier and repair guardrail. I-5 travelers will also see overnight single lane closures in the work zone.

Tillicum residents will want to note that a one-block section of Union Avenue will close overnight Thursday, Aug. 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The closure, which gives crews room to set work zone barrier, will take place between Thorne Lane and Spruce Street.

Overnight lane closures:

Southbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. each night, Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Northbound I-5 single lane closures begin at 8:30 p.m. each night, Monday through Wednesday, and at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

All lanes in both directions of I-5 re-open at 4:30 a.m. each day.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, Aug. 12 and Tuesday, Aug. 13

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.