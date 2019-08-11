Army Special Operations conducts day and nighttime training at JBLM Aug. 12-21

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash — An element of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct a training exercise Aug. 12 to Aug. 21. The training will take place on JBLM in the vicinity of Gray Army Airfield, McChord Field, and the JBLM training areas. The training will include day and night operations.

Expect periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters and airplanes. Increased air traffic and noise may be associated with a large airborne operation involving the Soldiers. Soldiers are being tested on their combat skills in a simulated urban environment similar to those they may find during combat missions.

For more information about the training exercise, contact the Public Affairs Office for U.S. Army Special Operations Command at 910-432-6005.