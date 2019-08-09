U.P. City Council Announces Process for Appointing Council Member Pro Tem

During its July 15 meeting, the University Place City Council asked the City’s Human Resources department to research options for how to conduct an open process to appoint Council Members Pro Tem to fill long-term vacancies. This was initiated by the need to appoint a member to represent Council Position #4 in light of Council Member Ken Grassi’s extended absence due to health reasons.

Per State law, citizens seeking appointment must be registered voters and residents of the City for at least one year prior to the appointment (RCW 35A.12.030). The Code also states that “In the event of the extended excused absence or disability of a council member, the remaining members by majority vote may appoint a council member pro tempore to serve during the absence or disability.” (RCW 35A.12.065 and RCW 35A.13.020). The duration of the appointment lasts until the excused council member signals their intent to again participate in Council affairs or their current tenure/term expires.

Citizens interested in applying for vacant #4 Position may do so until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. Council Members will then review all completed and timely applications during an Executive Session as part of its Regular Meeting that evening.

Immediately following that Executive Session, the Council will decide in an open public meeting the candidates who will be invited back for an interview presentation to Council on Tuesday, Sept. 9. At that time, the City Council will select the final two candidates for consideration and further interviews. The Council will officially cast their votes for the Council Member Pro Tempore appointment to Position #4 on Monday, Sept 16.

The Council Member Pro Tempore Position #4 represents the entire City of University Place. Application materials, including information on responsibilities and compensation, may be downloaded or obtained from City Hall located at 3609 Market Place W., Suite 200. Additional information is also available on the City’s website.