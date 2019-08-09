Steilacoom Town Administrator August 9 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 3, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – September 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – September 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season continues every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues August 14 with Wally and the Beaves (Rock and Roll). Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew vactored catch basins and manholes; swept streets and cleaned sidewalks; assisted the Steilacoom Boulevard contractor in installing a guardrail; and performed rights-of-way maintenance.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor concentrated on preparing for and pouring sidewalks. They also installed a guardrail and rock walls in the Tunnel of Trees.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Drive. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage on Sunday. The outage originated in the Martin Street/4th Street area. After isolating the cause of the outage and rerouting around it, the crew was reconnecting the power when they experienced an equipment failure resulting in an electrical arc-flash and tripping the circuits at the substation resulting in a Town-wide outage. The injured in employee was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Other crew members repaired the faulting connection and reenergized the Town.

Additionally, the crew investigated a power issue in the 300 block of Montgomery Street; maintained the wayside horns; worked on the Sunnyside pump station pump; responded to a several power issues throughout Town; assisted the water department; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the electric department repairing the damaged wire at 4th and Martin which caused the initial outage; performed final repairs on the telemetry radio at the substation and the reservoir; repaired the variable frequency drive on pump #1 at the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other systems maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; maintained the parks which are experiencing high use due to the nice weather; continued restoration of picnic tables in area parks; prepared the multi-purpose court for the Town-wide Garage Sale; identified areas for repair along the backbone trail; and performed other grounds and facilities’ maintenance.