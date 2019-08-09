Lakewood Rental Housing Safety Program recognized by Association of Washington Cities

At its annual conference in June the Association of Washington Cities recognized the city of Lakewood’s Rental Housing Safety Program with a 2019 Municipal Excellence Award.

The recognition is awarded to cities for innovative projects that “significantly improve the quality of life” for their communities. The competition is open each year to any Washington city or town. Lakewood was one of five cities to receive the award from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

Here is how AWC described the program: The City of Lakewood is safe-guarding the living conditions of hundreds of residents through its Rental Housing Safety Program (RHSP). The program requires rental property owners to register with the city and receive regular health and safety property inspections. Since its inception, the program has led to the correction of hundreds of safety issues and resulted in closure of several unsafe rental units and relocation of those residents to safer housing.

Below is a video AWC produced on the city’s Rental Housing Safety Program.

To view 2018 statistics on the success of the program, read the Summer 2019 Lakewood Connections (pages 12 and 13).