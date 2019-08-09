Bates Technical College student named 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members like Diessa Johnson-Scott defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.

Tacoma, Wash. — Diessa Johnson-Scott, a Practical Nurse program student at Bates Technical College, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members named as a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program awards a total of $207,000.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles through participation in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Phi Theta Kappa received nearly 900 applications.

The Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program awards a total of $207,000. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges.”

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals, and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers.”

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in 45+ career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 7,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to BatesTech.edu, or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.