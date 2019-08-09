Auditor seeks to appoint committee members for voters’ pamphlet

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is opening a special appointment period to recruit individuals to write committee statements for the Nov. 5, 2019, General Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet.

Against committee members needed

School District No. 3 (Puyallup) – Proposition No. 1 – General Obligation Bonds

School District No. 416 (White River) – Proposition No. 1 – Supplemental Levy-Excess Taxes

Fire Protection District No. 3 (West Pierce Fire & Rescue) – Proposition No. 1 – Maintenance and Operations Levy

Fire Protection District No. 13 (Browns Pt – Dash Pt) – Proposition No. 1 – Multi-year Levy Lid Lift (EMS)

Fire Protection District No. 16 (Key Peninsula Fire Department) – Proposition No. 1 – Permanent Property Tax Levy (EMS)

Fire Protection District No. 23 (Ashford) – Proposition No. 1 – Single-year Levy Lid Lift

For and Against committee members needed

Fire Protection District No. 21 (Graham Fire & Rescue) – Proposition No. 1 – Multi-year Levy Lid Lift (EMS)

These districts did not appoint committee members to prepare statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. As a result, RCW 29A.32.280 directs the Auditor’s Office to seek out and appoint up to three members to form the committee. District resolutions and explanatory statements can be found at www.PierceCountyElections.org in the Nov. 5 General Election section.

Appointment qualifications

Be a resident and registered voter of Pierce County for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment;

Pledge to work cooperatively with other members of the committee; and

Have ready access to email.

Committee responsibilities

Read, understand and fulfill the obligations described in the Elections Guide for Jurisdictions – 2019, which includes:

Committee appointments and participation;

Word limits, format requirements, and deadlines for statements and rebuttals

Have your name appear in the local voters’ pamphlet and waive anonymity.

At least one committee member must be willing to submit phone number, email, or website address for publication in the local voters’ pamphlet. Those interested who agree to the above responsibilities can email a name and phone number to voterpamphlet. Appointments will be made in the order that the requests are received.

Deadlines

The deadline to request a committee appointment is Aug. 8, 2019 at noon. The deadline to submit a committee statement is Aug. 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: Individuals requesting appointment on Aug. 8 must be prepared to submit the statement by email on the same day. The Auditor’s Office is unable to extend the deadline.