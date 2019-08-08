Want to learn about police work in Lakewood?

We are proud to announce the Lakewood Police Department is offering its first annual Citizens Academy, providing an opportunity for residents to learn about police work from the inside.

Through this eight-week course residents will meet with Lakewood police officers and leadership, receive interactive training from police officers and have direct access to our detectives and command staff to ask questions about operations and how and why we do things the way we do.

Classes run Sept. 5 to Oct. 24, 2019 and are held every Thursday, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Lakewood police station, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW.

Our hope is through this program participants will have a better understanding of the world of police work and be able to engage with our officers to learn more about our department.

Topics covered include:

Investigations/forensics/child interviews

Body cameras/eye witness

K9 unit

Use of force

Mental Health Court

Emergency preparedness/emergency management

Responding to mass causality incidents

Neighborhood associations

Community policing

South Sound 911

In addition to the Thursday courses there are two Saturday sessions offered with a one-hour block dedicated to learning some of the driving and firearms training our officers receive.

Interested?

Fill out an application and return it by Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Applications are available in person at the police station, 9401 Lakewood Dr. SW or downloadable here. All applicants will undergo a criminal history background check.

Open to anyone over 18 years old; free of charge. Limited slots available so apply today.