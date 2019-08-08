Submitted by Erin Gowenlock.

Grab your golf clubs and represent your city in the Third Annual LeMay Washington State Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament on August 16, 2019 at The Home Course!

The tournament kicks off at 8 AM with a breakfast buffet and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, prizes, golf swag, and a raffle! This is a 4-person Gross & Net Scramble. The low gross team will be crowned the Mayor’s Cup Champion! Gross and net prizes will be awarded.

Cost is $85 per player. Players can work or live in the city they represent. All proceeds benefit DuPont Parks & Recreation.

“We are thrilled for the 3rd Annual Mayor’s Cup! It’s great to have cities from around the state come together and partake in a game of golf to benefit Parks & Recreation. We are very proud of this event and the comradery it brings out in players. We are expecting some heavy competition so bring you’re A-game because this year will be our best yet” said Events & Recreation Coordinator Amy Walker.

The Mayor’s Cup is proudly sponsored by LeMay, The Home Course, and The City of DuPont.

Additional Information:

Registration:

dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2824

To get an idea of what to expect for the Mayor’s Cup watch this video!