The Room Where the Stories Emerge

The South Texas Detention Complex is a little over an hour form the Migrant Center for Human Rights office in San Antonio, where Sara Ramey ’05 is executive director.

She makes the drive once, sometimes twice weekly, crossing the gridded sprawl of the state’s second-largest city to spare rural development, where the four-lane interstate elbows around the small, mostly Hispanic, farming community of Pearsall. The sky is so big here, the land so flat, the sun so relentless. Eighteen-wheelers going to and coming from Mexico pass in both directions. It’s about 100 miles from Pearsall to the border. Once, Sara saw a group of riders on horseback traveling along the edge of the highway to the San Antonio Rodeo. Some days, she listens to recorded court proceedings during the drive. Some days, she tunes to 104.5 Latino Hits or a standard top-40 station. Some days, with a buzz of thoughts about the work ahead, she just needs the quiet.

Sara founded the Migrant Center for Human Rights, a nonprofit organization, in 2017 to provide free and low-cost legal services to detained migrants, particularly those seeking asylum in the United States. She isn’t just the founder and executive director, she’s the organization’s sole permanent, full-time staff person. Working with about 50 migrants simultaneously from all over the globe, Sara’s organization has put her at the heart of the complex world of immigration and border politics.

