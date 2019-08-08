Suspicious Death Investigation, Two Suspects Being Investigated

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department.

On August 8, 2019, at approximately 11:53AM, LPD got a call of a male trying to steal someone’s car, alleging that he needed the car to take his girlfriend to the hospital. This occurred at the 9100 block of Highland Avenue Southwest.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his thirties, 5’8”, thin and wearing black clothing. The female with him was described as a Hispanic female in her thirties, 5’4”, heavy and wearing dark clothes. The male suspect hit the 76 year old victim with some cans, who tried to defend himself with a golf club. The suspect also tried to assault the victim with an air compressor. The suspects fled the area on foot.

At approximately 11:55AM, LPD received a call for a male and female possibly fighting in the area of Highland Avenue Southwest and Alameda Avenue Southwest. The male and female fit the description of the two suspects from the previous call on Highland Avenue.

At approximately 12:01PM, LPD got a call for a possible burglary in progress at a home in the 8700 block of Highland Avenue Southwest. The victims stated that an unknown subject was in their garage and had come after one of them with a knife. One of the victims armed themselves with a pistol and got the suspect to leave. The suspect fit the description of the Black male from the two previous events. This time, he was armed with what appeared to be a machete. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, trying to get into cars. The suspect was now being described as not wearing a shirt. The victims said that the suspect was trying to demand that they give him their car keys.

Numerous police units were in the area of all of these calls looking for the male and female suspects. At 12:14PM, the male suspect was spotted by an officer inside a truck in the 12500 block of Naomilawn Drive Southwest. The male was uncooperative and was not following the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle. The suspect was armed with a machete type knife and held it to his neck several times. After conducting negotiations with the suspect, he surrendered and was taken into custody at approximately 12:46PM. The female suspect was also picked up nearby and taken into custody without incident.

While all of these calls were developing, LPS received another call at 12:01PM for a female victim that was unresponsive at a Barber Shop located in the 9100 block of Veterans Drive and CPR was in progress. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. When officers arrived, it was obvious to them that the death was suspicious and Detectives/Forensics were called to investigate. The victim in the death is a 57 year old female and we are not releasing her name until all next of kin notifications have been made.

The death is being investigated as possibly related to the male and female suspects from the previous calls. We are unable to share any additional details from the death investigation at this time. We believe there is no threat to the public at this time from any outstanding suspects.

Once the Detectives have a chance to complete interviews and conduct a thorough investigation, we will release more details about the death and the suspects we have in custody.

The male suspect in custody is a 31 year old male and the female is 38 years old.

