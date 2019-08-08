National Night Out in U.P.

Once again, the residents of University Place turned out in force for National Night Out Activities on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The special Public Safety Open House that was held to kick off the evening’s activities was a big hit, and the public was able to interact with various Pierce County Sheriff Special Units, including SWAT, K9, Bomb Squad and more. Kids climbed inside West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s big rigs, while adults chatted with public safety personnel and enjoyed lots of free give-aways.

Then it was time to “hit the road,” as City Council Members and City staff headed out with first responders in a caravan of patrol cars, fire engines and medic units to visit with 46 neighborhood groups that pre-registered for visits. There was plenty of delicious food to go around, as well as great conversation, great questions and a renewed commitment to U.P.’s police-community partnerships and safe neighborhoods.