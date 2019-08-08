Movin Up – A Free Summer Dance Concert Presented by Dance Theatre Northwest

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest presents “Movin Up” ~ A Community Dance Performance at the University Place Library Atrium, Saturday, August 17th at 7:00 PM. 3609 Market St. University Place, WA 98466 (Between 37th St W and Bridgeport Way W)

Photo of DTNW’s Oceana Thunder by Philander Eargle

The performance is free, handicapped accessible and open to the public. Featured performers include Katherine Rose Neumann, Oceana Thunder and Emma Young, DTNW Company, along with Dance Theatre Northwest dance ensemble members and guests. A diverse program of classical and contemporary ballets, jazz, exciting tap, and musical theater pieces will be performed with an accompanying lecture by artistic director and choreographer, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

Kirk-Stauffer and Neumann are also teaching a series of professional ballet and musical theatre classes and workshops as part of Dance Theatre Northwest’s Summer Program. For more information visit the website at www.DTNW.org.

Photo from DTNW’s “Movin Up” by Philander Eargle

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Stretch, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone & SMS Text: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org