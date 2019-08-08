Kilduff seeks official opinion from AG on releasing persons to adult family homes

Rep. Christine Kilduff has formally requested an Attorney General’s Office opinion addressing releases and less restrictive alternative placements of involuntarily committed persons into the community.

The formal request letter can be found here and the Attorney General’s Office is seeking public input until August 29, 2019.

If interested, the public may notify the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) of your intention to comment by writing to the Office of the Attorney General, Solicitor General Division, Attention: Jeff Even, Deputy Solicitor General, P.O. Box 40100, Olympia, Washington 98504-0100; or emailing opinioncomments@atg.wa.gov.

When you notify the AGO of your intention to comment, you may be provided with:

A copy of the opinion request in which you are interested;

Information about the Attorney General’s Opinion process;

Information on how to submit your comments; and

A due date by which your comments must be received to ensure that they are fully considered.