Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Join us in celebrating Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days August 17 and 18, 2019, Noon to 5:00 pm in Clock Tower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd, DuPont WA. Enjoy great BBQ, Chili, Craft Beer, Kids play area, bouncy houses, Live Music and more.

Saturday, August 17, will showcase a Premier Car Show.

Sunday, August 18 “Family Fun Day”, will include Hudson’s Bay era demonstrators including a rope maker, butter churning, wool spinning, fur trapping gear, carpentry, hand-made rugs, hats & bonnets and children’s games. All ages event! Bring the entire Family. These demonstrators are free and open to the public.

Tours of the original 1843 Fort Nisqually site will be led by Historian and Author Drew Crooks at 1:00 and 2:30 pm, August 18. The Fort Site is located on Center Drive at the intersection of Civic and Center Dr. Please park in the City Hall parking lot and cross the street at the cross walk. Ground is uneven/undeveloped. Recommend wearing walking shoes. These tours are free and open to the public

For more information Please call 253-459-4339 or duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.