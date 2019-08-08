Bates: Home, WA is where Friday’s Northwest Now episode takes you this Friday

You’ve heard of the old saying “there’s no place like home,” which is exactly the case for one small community here in Western Washington.

The Key Peninsula is home to the village of Home which has a rich history of the progressive culture that’s predominant here in Western Washington today.

On this special edition of Northwest Now, we’ll travel to Home and take a closer look at what was once a turn of the century anarchist colony. We’ll hear from Justin Wadland, author of the book “Trying Home” as well as several current members of the Home community on this edition of Northwest Now.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.