Unemployment spikes; retail sales hold top spot for job ads

The monthly employment report is out! The Pierce County unemployment rate crept back up to 5.6 percent in June, and employment experienced a bigger drop than we normally see this time of year. Some stats:

  • Employment went down by 5,300.
  • Pierce County’s average wage held steady at $51,018.
  • Retail sales positions continue to hold the top spot for the most in-demand job by postings.
  • Health care employers still represent the lion’s share of all active job postings in Pierce County, but we’re seeing strong demand from retailers, led by McDonald’s and Target.
  • Registered nurses continue to be the second most in-demand job in Pierce County, with 645 active postings.

See the full report at the WorkForce Central website.

