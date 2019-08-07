Unemployment spikes; retail sales hold top spot for job ads

The monthly employment report is out! The Pierce County unemployment rate crept back up to 5.6 percent in June, and employment experienced a bigger drop than we normally see this time of year. Some stats:
- Employment went down by 5,300.
- Pierce County’s average wage held steady at $51,018.
- Retail sales positions continue to hold the top spot for the most in-demand job by postings.
- Health care employers still represent the lion’s share of all active job postings in Pierce County, but we’re seeing strong demand from retailers, led by McDonald’s and Target.
- Registered nurses continue to be the second most in-demand job in Pierce County, with 645 active postings.
See the full report at the WorkForce Central website.
Leave a Reply