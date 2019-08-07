Unemployment spikes; retail sales hold top spot for job ads

The monthly employment report is out! The Pierce County unemployment rate crept back up to 5.6 percent in June, and employment experienced a bigger drop than we normally see this time of year. Some stats:

Employment went down by 5,300.

Pierce County’s average wage held steady at $51,018.

Retail sales positions continue to hold the top spot for the most in-demand job by postings.

Health care employers still represent the lion’s share of all active job postings in Pierce County, but we’re seeing strong demand from retailers, led by McDonald’s and Target.

Registered nurses continue to be the second most in-demand job in Pierce County, with 645 active postings.

See the full report at the WorkForce Central website.