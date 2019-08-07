Trio of Events on Lakewold Garden’s August Calendar

Lakewold Gardens will host a trio of special events in August. They include:

Music from Home – August 11

Music from Home is a house concert series which celebrates the live musical expression of womxn and people of color. Each month, Lakewold Gardens carves space for an inclusive social ceremony of wine, beer and musical storytelling.

While chairs are available, guests are encouraged to bring their own pillows for sitting. All are welcome to explore the Gardens during the event in search of their own home.

The featured artist for August 11th is Pianist Farshad Zadeh.

Farshad will be performing music by Amy Beach, Farid Omran, Gity Razaz, Clara Schumann & George Walker.

Concert is 3-5 pm and cost is $25 ($15 for Students/Military). Learn more here.

Community Day – August 24

Join Lakewold Gardens at one of the northwest’s great gardens and discover the joys of nature and out connection to community and the earth. It will be a day to meet people who serve our communities and learn about the programs and resources available in the neighborhood. There will also be many educational activities and engaging games for all ages to participate in.

Community Day will be August 24 from 10 am to 4 pm. Suggested donation is $5 per family.

Yoga Wild – August 24

Yoga: Wind down your week with a 75-minute Slow Flow led by Casey that focuses on mindful movement, strength, steadiness and resolve. When we slow down, we can feel more centered, grounded and present. A slower pace when transitioning through poses allows for a meditative focus on movement and breath. This makes it particularly well-suited to newer students, or to more experienced practitioners looking for deep concentration in their practice.

Live Music: Big Sky Mind of Tacoma will be playing live during this event with a unique blend of influences to deliver a soulful feel.

You Wild takes place August 24, 5:00-6:15 pm.

Lakewold Gardens is located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest

Lakewood, WA 98499.