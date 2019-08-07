Pierce County seeks community input in evaluating fair housing

The Pierce County Human Services Department is seeking public participation and input to assist in its Fair Housing Planning for the next five years. Tell us what housing needs and resources are important to you by completing the Pierce County resident survey.

Fair housing is the right to choose housing free from discrimination. Federal and state housing laws protect people from discrimination in housing transactions such as rentals, sales, lending, and insurance. As a grantee of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding, the County is required to take steps to affirmatively further fair housing within its jurisdiction which includes Unincorporated Pierce County and the 18 cities and towns in the consortium.

As part of these efforts, the County must complete a comprehensive Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (Al). The goal of the study is to identify whether barriers to fair housing choices exist in Pierce County. The AI reviews the general state of fair housing in the public and private sector, the enforcement of fair housing law, efforts to promote fair housing, access to credit for housing, and general constraints to the availability of a full range of housing types.

Impediments to fair housing choices include any actions, omissions, or decisions taken because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, marital status, source of income, sexual orientation, and gender identity, which restrict housing choices or the availability of housing choices. Other impediments to fair housing choices are any actions, omissions, or decisions which have the effect of restricting housing choices or the availability of housing choices based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, source of income, marital status, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. Paper copies, including those in other languages, are available upon request. In addition to the survey, consultations with housing providers, community developments, and supportive service agencies have occurred to discuss barriers to fair housing. The community will have another opportunity to provide input at upcoming public forums.

The dates, times and locations for the sessions are as follows:

Aug. 27 – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., South Hill Library, 15420 Meridian E. in Puyallup

Aug. 28 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Gig Harbor Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW. in Gig Harbor

Aug. 28 – 2 to 4 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S. in Tacoma

The sessions are open to any County resident desiring to participate. The survey will be available online through summer. For more information about the survey, please contact Bryan Schmid at 253-798-6909. Learn more about fair housing on our website.