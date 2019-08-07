Now accepting Larry Saunders Service Award nominations

Nominations are currently being accepted by the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund for the Third Annual Larry Saunders Service Award.

The foundation and city partnered to create the award to recognize people/organization that provide exemplary service to Lakewood and who merit special recognition and community appreciation. The first award was given in 2018 to Diane Formoso, founder of Caring for Kids. The 2019 award was given to the Lakewood Rotary Club.

With the award comes a separate grant to be awarded to a Lakewood organization, selected by the award winner. Both the award and the grant will be presented at the first regular City Council meeting of 2020.

Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 27, 2019.

Forms are available at the front desk at Lakewood’s City Hall (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood) or online at lakewoodfoundation.org.

Former Lakewood Police Chief Larry Saunders served our country and our city with distinction, retiring from the Army to organize our police department in 2004 and serve as our first chief.

Returning from Iraq, where he re-joined the Army to establish a police college in Baghdad, Larry embraced Lakewood with tireless community service: our Boys & Girls Club, Rotary clubs, neighborhood associations, and the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF). Larry was a ray of light. We were stunned when he died one morning in January, 2016.

This award allows us to honor his legacy by supporting those who commit themselves selflessly, just like Saunders.