Month-long speed emphasis to begin this week in Lakewood

During the month of August Lakewood Police will conduct speed emphasis patrols at various locations around the city.
The purpose of the patrols is to increase public safety by reducing the number of drivers speeding through neighborhoods.
The locations were selected after reviewing frequent speed complaint reports filed by residents using the city’s free mobile app, MyLakewood311, and through officer observations.
Officers will focus their attention at the listed locations during the morning/evening commute times.
Drivers traveling above the posted speed limit will be ticketed.
Speed emphasis locations:
- Custer Road: 75th Street West to 88th Street SW
- John Dower Road: Steilacoom Blvd SW to 75th Street West
- Meadow Road SW: 100th Street SW to Mt. Tacoma Drive SW
- 9000 block of 104th Street SW
- Ardmore Drive SW
- Angle Lane SW
- Elwood Drive SW
- Nyanza Road SW
- North Thorne Lane SW
- Veterans Drive SW
