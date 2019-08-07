Month-long speed emphasis to begin this week in Lakewood

During the month of August Lakewood Police will conduct speed emphasis patrols at various locations around the city.

The purpose of the patrols is to increase public safety by reducing the number of drivers speeding through neighborhoods.

The locations were selected after reviewing frequent speed complaint reports filed by residents using the city’s free mobile app, MyLakewood311, and through officer observations.

Officers will focus their attention at the listed locations during the morning/evening commute times.

Drivers traveling above the posted speed limit will be ticketed.

Speed emphasis locations:

Custer Road: 75 th Street West to 88 th Street SW

Street West to 88 Street SW John Dower Road: Steilacoom Blvd SW to 75 th Street West

Street West Meadow Road SW: 100 th Street SW to Mt. Tacoma Drive SW

Street SW to Mt. Tacoma Drive SW 9000 block of 104 th Street SW

Street SW Ardmore Drive SW

Angle Lane SW

Elwood Drive SW

Nyanza Road SW

North Thorne Lane SW

Veterans Drive SW