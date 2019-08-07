Low-Income Internet Adoption Program Expands in South Sound

Submitted by Nick McDonald.

Comcast has expanded eligibility for Internet Essentials – the nation’s largest, most comprehensive and most successful broadband adoption program – to include all qualified low-income households in the South Sound, including the cities of Tacoma and Lakewood, and at Fort Lewis. The expansion makes discounted internet services immediately available to roughly 43,000 households in the area.

Comcast Supporting local elementary school students with laptops.

The expansion is the most significant change in the program’s history, and the company estimates that more than three million additional low-income households are now eligible to apply nationwide. In Washington state, Comcast approximates the expansion increases the availability of Internet Essential to 208,000 totals households and 832,000 residents across the state altogether.

“We connect more people to high-speed broadband than any other provider in Washington,” said Terry Davis, Senior Director of Government Affairs & Internet Essentials Leader, Comcast Washington. “With this new expanded eligibility of Internet Essentials, we can now provide many more individuals and families in our service area with access to high-speed internet and other technology resources, regardless of their income.”

Since August 2011, Internet Essentials has connected more than 340,000 people and 85,000 households to fixed, high-speed internet in their home in Washington state. Today’s announcement follows 11 prior eligibility expansions, including last year’s extension of the program to low-income military Veterans.

To be eligible to apply to the program, low-income applicants simply need to show they are participating in one of more of a dozen different federal assistance programs. These include: Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). A full list of these programs can be found at www.internetessentials.com. The Company already accepts applications from households that have a student eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program, live in public housing or receive HUD Housing Assistance, including Section 8 vouchers, or participate in the Veterans Pension Program, as well as low-income seniors and community college students in select pilot markets.

The Internet Essential program includes: multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person, the option to purchase an Internet-ready computer for less than $150; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. For more information, or to apply for the program in seven different languages, please visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376. Spanish-only speakers can also call 1-855-765-6995.