FREE Summer Concert at Curran Orchard Aug. 8

Submitted by CORE.

Get your boogie shoes on for the next summer concert at the Curran Apple Orchard Park on Thursday, Aug 8, starting at 6:30pm.

The FREE concert features “Rock ‘N Roll Magic” who will perform hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s, classic rock, Motown and country.

Boss Mama’s Kitchen will also be on hand selling yummy burgers and other treats.

Thanks to CORE for sponsoring this concert at the orchard located at 3920 Grandview Drive W.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be relocated to the Curtis HS cafeteria.