Kiwanis Park’s New Playground Equipment Fundraiser a Success

Submitted by Mike Darrah, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park.

GET READY TO PLAY! In less than two months, the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, in conjunction with Northwest Playground Equipment and the City of Lakewood, will be installing new, state-of-the-art, safe and fun playground equipment at the Kiwanis Park, near Bridgeport Way and Steilacoom Blvd.

Over the past few years, old and unsafe structures at the park had been removed, but not replaced. All that remains today is a rusty, outdated swing set. But all this is about to change. Just imagine the happy voices of children once again playing in the park, using new slides, swings, silo climber, beanstalk climber, the cozy cocoon, and much more.

New Kiwanis Park View

HOW IS ALL THIS POSSIBLE? The board of directors for the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park Foundation decided on a Signature Project to raise funds for the replacement of the playground equipment at Kiwanis Park. We set aside $20,000 from our endowment fund for the project and began our campaign to reach our goal of $60.000. Through fundraising projects and grants, we have surpassed our goal and have placed our order for the new Playworld Systems.

A huge thank you to our major contributors, including Kiwanis Children’s Fund, Kiwanis Club of Greater Tacoma, Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom, Partners for Parks, Rotary Club of Lakewood, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund, and Christ Lutheran Church. Individual donors include Henry Schatz and Ron and Paula Steinman.

WHAT’S NEXT? By mid-September, the new playground equipment will be here, and the City of Lakewood will start site preparation. Then, on Saturday, September 28, we will have an all-volunteer installation of the new play structures. Our technical support and expertise will come from a licensed and bonded installer from Northwest Playground Equipment.

CAN I HELP? Yes. Please volunteer. Bart Dalton, our Volunteer Committee Chair, is currently accepting names of individuals and groups who want to help with the installation. Please call Bart at his Edward Jones office, 253-581-3863, and let him know that you want to help make Lakewood a better place in which to live by volunteering to assist.

Remember, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE KIDS!