Images of Aging looks at not aging

Many products today are advertised to help older adults keep their youthful look. The global anti-aging market generates billions of dollars every year, with the United States accounting for over one-third. In a time like this, one must wonder, what would happen if we didn’t age? What sacrifices would we make to look and feel the same? And ultimately, would we want to make those choices?

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is offering a free screening as part of our film series, Images of Aging. “The Age of Adaline” will show Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 S. Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the film begins at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance online or by calling the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.

With a healthy mix of drama, science fiction and fantasy, this 2015 film explores the meaning of life without aging and the difficult decisions made to remain youthful. Blake Lively stars as Adaline, a woman who miraculously remains 29 years old for decades and lives a lonely existence, cut off from family and friends. Her world is turned upside down when a chance encounter with a charismatic figure reignites her passion for life. This film is rated PG-13 for suggestive content.

“Every day advertising comes our way promoting ways to maintain that youthful look,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Researchers, analysts and psychologists have a host of theories on why these appeals work, but one thing is certain – we are all aging. In the fantasy world of Adaline, we can think about the choices we would need to make if we were not age. In the end, we might see that aging is an important part of life that none of us would wish to deny.”

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers Images of Aging as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. Each film in this series is free and open to the public. Seats are general admission. Tickets are available one month prior to showing. For more information about Images of Aging or the Family Caregiver Support Program, call the ADRC at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.