Fern Garden Work Party at Lakewold Gardens August 10

The Fern Garden is a lovely cool place to work on a hot summer morning. Come and enjoy the company of other gardeners while we tidy and make space for new additions to this garden.

Bring a re-usable water bottle to refill. Coffee, light snacks and necessary tools and gloves provided. Enter through the main gate (12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood). Gate will be open by 7:45 on August 10. Meet in the Sunroom of the Wagner House at 8:00 A.M. Work on this project will continue until about 10:30.

Interested? Click here to learn about volunteering.