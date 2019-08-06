Dunkelberger to talk McNeil Island at Steilacoom Historical Musuem

On August 18 at 2:00, Steve Dunkelberger will present a talk on the history of McNeil Island at the Steilacoom Historical Museum. Dunkelberger will reference a new book on McNeil, which he co-authored with Ann Kane Burkly of the McNeil Island Historical Society and former island resident. The book will be available at the talk for purchase and signing.

Dunkelberger will cover the history of McNeil Island not only as a territory, federal and state prison but as a community in its own right. He is the former editor of the old Lakewood Journal, and co-wrote two history books on the city of Lakewood as well as having had several of his historical articles published on Historylink.org and in Columbia magazine, and regularly at SouthSoundTalk.com. The talk will include information on the book’s publishing process as well as the history itself.

He has been a working journalist for more than 20 years at various publications around Washington’s Puget Sound region. He is also a member of the Knights of the Pythias, Sons of Norway and Eagles Aerie 2933.

The event will be help in the Education Room at the lower level of the Museum and is free to the public. Contact the Museum at 253-584-4133 with any questions.