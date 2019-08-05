Utility work at Division Avenue from J Street to K Street occurs in August

The contractor will start installing utilities in Division Avenue from J Street to K Street, as soon as Aug. 5. The work is expected to take 4 weeks, including working during the day and night on the weekends of Aug. 9 and Aug. 23. During the week, the eastbound lane on Division Avenue will be open. On the two weekends, the Division Avenue and J Street intersection will be completely closed. The contractor obtained a noise variance from the City of Tacoma for the night-time work during the two weekends. Crews will not work during the weekend of Aug. 2.

In Hilltop, crews will continue working on utilities at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th Street intersection and on MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th Street to S. 18th Street. The contractor continues to install Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th Street to S. 13th St.

In the Stadium District, the contractor continues to install stormwater pipes and structures underground at the N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection. In the N. 1st St./N. E Street closure near Stadium High School, crews continue to prepare the street for rail installation. On Stadium Way, the contractor plans to install more rail in between Division Avenue and S. 4th Street.

In addition, the contractor is coordinating with Tacoma Public Utilities to connect some customers to the new water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. TPU is scheduling the water service connections with customers. These TPU final connections also involve some construction work.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Division Avenue, N. J Street, N. Tacoma Way, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 11th Street, and S. 18th Street

When

Week of Aug. 5

Where

Division Avenue from J Street to K Street – westbound lane closure and then intersection closure. Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, Division Ave. will be closed to westbound traffic during the weekdays in Aug.. The Division and J St. intersection will be completely closed during the weekends of Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 for day and night-time work.

N. Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st St. intersection – lane restrictions on Tacoma Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 11th St. intersection – southbound lane closure at S. 10th St. to a half block south of S. 11th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 11th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 11th St. is closed for about a half block west of MLK Jr. Way.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 18th St. intersection – southbound lane closure. Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Way is closed from S. 17th St. to S. 18th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 18th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 18th St. is closed on the east side of MLK Jr. Way for less than half a block.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 10th Street and S. 13th Street — lane restrictions.

Stadium Way between Division Avenue and N. Tacoma Avenue – street closed. Follow detour routes on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. E Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. The truck detour is 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Ave.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.