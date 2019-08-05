Tacoma Concert Band’s Free Summer Concert Series

Submitted by Tacoma Concert Band.

The Tacoma Concert Band’s Summer Concerts in the Parks Return!

The Tacoma Concert Band, beginning its 40th season and under the leadership of its new conductor Gerard Morris, is excited to announce the return of its annual series of Summer Concerts in the Parks! After a brief hiatus, the TCB will again be presenting its popular series of “pops” concerts in some of the region’s most attractive settings. Included in the program will be some of the music from the band’s February MILITARY SALUTE concert, which unfortunately was “snowed out,” plus other selections designed to blend perfectly with a beautiful Northwest summer evening. Admission is always FREE, so pack some snacks and bring the whole family!

Here’s when and where the concerts will be performed:

Wednesday, August 7, 7:00pm, Sylvester Park, Olympia

Thursday, August 8, 6:30pm, Northwest Landing, Dupont

Saturday, August 10, 6:30pm, Johnson Farm, Anderson Island

Sunday, August 11, 3:00pm, Panorama City, Lacey

See you this summer in the park!