Steilacoom Town Council August 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of July 16, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111744- #111751 in the amount of $172,087.27 and Payroll Checks #111826 – #111831 in the amount of $249,321.26
- Approval of Claims Checks #111832 – #111904 in the amount of $1,226,174.99 and Manual Checks #111743, #111753, #111757 – #111759 & #111820, & 111824 – #11125 in the amount of $10,469.38
- Professional Services Agreement- Terry Huber (AB 2938)
- Unsafe Storage of a Firearm (AB 2936) (Ordinance #1606)
- Presentation
- Life Saving Award – Sergeant Larry Whelan
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #3, ACI Inc. (AB 2937) (*)
- Collective Bargaining Agreement – Plublic Works Teamsters (AB 2839) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
