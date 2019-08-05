The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council August 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of July 16, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #111744- #111751 in the amount of $172,087.27 and Payroll Checks #111826 – #111831 in the amount of $249,321.26
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111832 – #111904 in the amount of $1,226,174.99 and Manual Checks #111743, #111753, #111757 – #111759 & #111820, & 111824 – #11125 in the amount of $10,469.38
    4. Professional Services Agreement- Terry Huber (AB 2938)
    5. Unsafe Storage of a Firearm (AB 2936) (Ordinance #1606)
  4. Presentation
    1. Life Saving Award – Sergeant Larry Whelan
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. New Items
    1. Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #3, ACI Inc. (AB 2937) (*)
    2. Collective Bargaining Agreement – Plublic Works Teamsters (AB 2839) (*)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
