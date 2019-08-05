Steilacoom Farmers Market is in Full Bloom

Submitted by Allison Leevers (Farmers Market Coordinator).

It is the season for fun outdoors, fresh vegetables and fruit galore in Steilacoom at the Farmers Market.

We are very excited to be hosting live music at the market August 7, 21 & 28th. Our market is from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesdays.

Also join us for a concert in the park from 6:30 to 8pm until the end of August. There is so much fun to be had in our wonderful and vibrant community.

We have a large variety of vendors to delight our guests. You’re invited! Bring your family and friends. 1700 Lafayette St, Steilacoom, WA 98388.