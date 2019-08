Pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, Acting Governor Cyrus Habib hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in memory of the victims of the tragedy in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.