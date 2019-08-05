Music on the Square in U.P.

The City of University Place will be hosting a series of summer concerts in Market Square on Wednesday evenings during the month of August. Music on the Square promises to become a summer tradition in U.P. Come out and enjoy great music each week. This year’s line-up will feature:

Aug. 7: Malo Combo — Latin jazz and the music of the Caribbean and Brazil

Aug. 14: Junkyard Jane — Blues, country, rockabilly and folk, dubbed “Swampabilly Blues.”

Aug. 21: Little Bill and Rod Cook Duo — Classic blues

Aug. 28: Mark Hurwitz and Gin Creek — Jump blues, swing, soul and roots rock.

There will also be food trucks on hand each week to keep the fare as fresh as the music. So make plans to join your friends, neighbors and business associates at this outstanding new community event. Be sure to check out the City’s Facebook Events page to get the latest on the music and the food vendors for each week’s concert.