Lakewood Permit Counter Closed Aug. 7, 2019

The Permit Counter at Lakewood City Hall will be temporarily closed Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 for staff training. The counter will resume normal operations Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. We apologize for the inconvenience.

