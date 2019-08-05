Critically Acclaimed “Midnight in Paris” Shows Sep 13 at Lakewood Film, Art, Book Fest

Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” won over 25 film awards to include the Academy Award and Golden Globe. This charming, magical tale takes you to beautiful Paris during the daytime and as the clock strikes midnight, Paris returns to the excitement of the 1920s with personalities like Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, Cole Porter and Josephine Baker. Even the great Toulouse-Lautrec sits with you at the famous Moulin Rouge.

Considered by many to be Allen’s best film, you will be thrilled from beginning to end with the outstanding acting and pure magic of this film.

“Midnight” is FREE to the public and shows at 7 pm, Friday, Sep 13 at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Film is rated PG-13 and runs 94 minutes. Parking is also free. Seating is on a first come basis. Plus, there is a Free Prize drawing before the film. Also, if you come early you can enjoy a Juried Art exhibition, as well as the opportunity to meet several visiting authors. Concession stand will be available.

Looking for more Friday entertainment. The 4 pm film is the delightful comedy “Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (PG-13). The film features a zany group of seniors working to help a young hotel entrepreneur open a new property and get married at the same time. Film features Richard Gere, Judi Dench and an all star cast. This film is warm, funny and delightfully entertaining from beginning to end. Be sure to look for Carla Bruni, the actress wife of the former French Prime Minister.

More event details at www.lakewoodfestival.org