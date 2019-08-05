Bates: Updates, Aug. 5: Registration at Downtown Campus is available, update on student email accounts

Connection between the State Board and Downtown Campus is restored, so those who wish to register can visit Student Services for assistance. Please note that you can only pay with cash or check, as IT staff is working with the vendor to restore credit card systems as soon as possible.

While student email accounts are mostly down, current students who need to reactivate their college email account now can email it@batestech.edu to do so.

The college posts weekly updates or on an as-needed basis in an effort to provide as much communication as possible. You can find updates on the college’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.