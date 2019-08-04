The Lakewood City Council August 5 meeting agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Council Meeting on Monday, August 5 (7:00 PM) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Council Meeting on Monday, August 5 (7:00 PM) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.
Leave a Reply