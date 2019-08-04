Now accepting Lodging Tax applications

The application period is now open for people interested in applying for 2019 lodging tax-funded grants to support projects that encourage tourism and cultural activities in Lakewood.

Applications are due Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 by 5 p.m.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee reviews all applications and awards the grants. Money for the grants comes from the city’s share of taxes collected on overnight stays at hotels and motels in Lakewood.View the lodging tax grant application for information about eligible uses of the hotel/motel tax revenues and additional information about the submittal process.Grant application packets must be complete, signed and received by the due date. Applications can be emailed (preferred method) to Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Tho Kraus, or returned to the front desk at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW, attention Tho Kraus.

Late or incomplete application packets will not be considered. For more information, email Tho Kraus.