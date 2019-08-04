Download or Stream E-books & Audiobooks for Free from Your Library

Want to read great books anywhere, anytime? E-books and audiobooks from Pierce County Library System are the free, easy, convenient way to read or listen to books.

E-books and audiobooks are perfect for everyone! From young children to older adults–you can check them out at any time, from any device with internet access. These online books are ideal for on-the-go people–commuters, exercisers, and travelers.

Enjoy e-books and audiobooks and reduce your stress, balance your life, and find joy!

Start listening or reading today with Pierce County Library: downloads.pcls.us.

Watch this how-to video or drop by any Pierce County Library and staff will show you how to use e-readers. You can also schedule staff to come to your community organization to show your whole group how to download free e-books and audiobooks.