Award-Winning Watercolorist Ron Snowden Featured Presenter at Lakewood Film Art Book Festival

Submitted by Lakewood Arts Festival Association.

Ron Snowden Award-Winning Watercolorist will be a featured Presenter at the Lakewood Film Art Book Festival at 3:30 pm Sunday 15 September at the McGavick Center.

Guest Artist for 2019 Award-Winning Watercolorist to Paint on Site, Judge Competition Event Updates Ron Snowden, a Puyallup artist with a long history of earning recognition for his watercolor work, has made himself available to the upcoming ArtsFest celebration of art in September. In additions to his featured presentation, he has volunteered to be a judge at the annual fine art competition and will be demonstrating his style and techniques at his exhibit table in the atrium of the Sharon McGavick Conference Center on the grounds of Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood.

A member of the American Watercolor Society and the Northwest Watercolor Society, Snowden has earned top awards and Peoples’ Choice awards at the Washington State Fair Fine Art Show and and the Fred Oldfield Spring Art Show. He has twice earned the Director’s Purchase Award at the State Fair. Foss Maritime has selected his paintings eight years running for inclusion in their annual calendar. His paintings of the NEZ Perce Indian woman, “Wynookie Wysookie” was selected to be exhibited in the Northwest Watercolor Society International Open Show.

Every year Ron donates paintings to benefit the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Much of his paintings inspiration comes from the great scenery in the Northwest, including the mountains, beaches and boats. Besides landscapes he also likes to paint portraits and still life.

Mark your calendars

3 Days of the finest in FILM-ART-BOOKS September 13-14-15 at the McGavick Center

Lakewoodfestival.org • www.facebook.com/Lakewood-FAB-Festival • lakewoodfestival@gmail.com