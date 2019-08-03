Planning Commission adds fall study sessions, moves final vote on four community plans to November

The Pierce County Planning Commission has added four fall study sessions and moved its final vote on the Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland and South Hill community plan updates to November.

Community plans provide direction on how growth and development will occur. The plans address topics such as zoning, transportation, the look and feel of the community, and access to services and amenities.

Using community feedback gathered over the last few years, Pierce County and the Land Use Advisory Commissions for the four areas have drafted updates to the plans and development regulations.

An overview of the proposed changes is available in an online open house at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

Study session dates

The Planning Commission will hold four study sessions this fall to continue discussions about the community plan updates. The meetings will be held at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S 35th St. in Tacoma.

1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 10

9:30 a.m. Sept. 24*

1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8

9:30 a.m. Oct. 22*

These study sessions are open to the public, although public testimony will not be accepted. Written comment will be accepted until Oct. 30 at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

*The Sept. 24 and Oct. 22 dates are regular meetings of the commission. Normal business may be conducted at the start of the meetings before the study session begins.

Final vote moved

The commission was originally scheduled to make its final recommendation on the proposed changes at a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Pierce County Annex. This meeting will now be used to continue discussions about the plans and hear any additional public testimony.

The commission will now make its final recommendation on each plan, associated development regulations, and amendments to the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan at public meetings on Nov. 6 and 7. The meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex. These meetings are open to the public, although public testimony will not be accepted. Written comment will be accepted until Oct. 30 at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

The recommendations will be submitted to the Pierce County Council. The council will then consider the proposed changes for each plan and determine whether to adopt them.

Check the meeting calendar and sign up for meeting updates at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

Learn about updates at community events

Pierce County staff will be at Freddie Fest on Aug. 10 and Garfield Street Fair on Aug. 17 to answer questions and provide information about the plans.

To learn more about the proposed updates, community members can call the Community Plans Hotline at 253-798-2799, via email, or send a letter to Pierce County Planning and Public Works, Attn: Long Range Planning, 2401 S 35th St., Suite 2, Tacoma, WA 98409.